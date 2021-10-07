Umm Al Qaiwain government employees granted 8-day paid leave to visit Expo

(@FahadShabbir)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has directed to grant Umm Al Qaiwain government employees an 8-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, with their families and participate in enriching their experiences in the global event.