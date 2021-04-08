UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Government Offers Mir Ramadan Aid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:45 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain government offers Mir Ramadan aid

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment has announced that it will be distributing Mir Ramadan cards to 1,000 eligible Emirati and resident families, empowering them to have a more pleasant time during the Holy Month.

The cards are courtesy of Sheikha Sumaya bint Saqr Al Qasimi, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Rashid Al Hamar, director-general of the establishment, said that the establishment will also be offering 2,000 meals daily to labourers in Umm Al Qaiwain.

More Stories From Middle East

