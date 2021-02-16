Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 countermeasures

(@FahadShabbir)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Tighter restrictions and additional precautionary measures have been announced by Umm Al Qaiwain's Local Emergency Crisis & Disasters Management Team as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new rules, which came into effect today and will remain in place until further notice, include reducing the capacity of shopping malls, public beaches, parks and cinemas, and suspending all concerts.

Shopping centres will operate at 60 per cent capacity, while the capacity of public beaches and parks has been capped at 70 percent.

The capacity of cinemas, fitness centres as well as private beaches and swimming pools in hotels has been reduced to 50 percent. The number of people at weddings and family gatherings has been limited to 10; and 20 for funerals.

A maximum of four people per table is enforced at restaurants and eateries, with the tables spaced two metres apart Inspections will be intensified to ensure compliance.