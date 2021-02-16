UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umm Al Qaiwain Introduces Tighter COVID-19 Countermeasures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 countermeasures

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Tighter restrictions and additional precautionary measures have been announced by Umm Al Qaiwain's Local Emergency Crisis & Disasters Management Team as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new rules, which came into effect today and will remain in place until further notice, include reducing the capacity of shopping malls, public beaches, parks and cinemas, and suspending all concerts.

Shopping centres will operate at 60 per cent capacity, while the capacity of public beaches and parks has been capped at 70 percent.

The capacity of cinemas, fitness centres as well as private beaches and swimming pools in hotels has been reduced to 50 percent. The number of people at weddings and family gatherings has been limited to 10; and 20 for funerals.

A maximum of four people per table is enforced at restaurants and eateries, with the tables spaced two metres apart Inspections will be intensified to ensure compliance.

Related Topics

Family All

Recent Stories

&#039;Digital School&#039; starts pilot stage in E ..

21 minutes ago

Sporting director Schneider to leave struggling Sc ..

16 minutes ago

Austin Condemns in Talks With Iraq Counterpart Att ..

18 minutes ago

Bitcoin blows by $50,000, Wall Street touches new ..

22 minutes ago

International squash event in city gives message o ..

22 minutes ago

PTI govt gives full attention to public service: C ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.