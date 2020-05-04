Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance with COVID-19 countermeasures on construction sites

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality has carried out a series of inspection campaigns on construction sites across the emirate to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures taken nationwide to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Eng. Youssef Jassem Al-Mansouri, Director of the Engineering Affairs Sector, said that the Municipality has taken several proactive steps to implement safety standards and provide a safe and healthy environment for the operating contracting companies to curb the virus spread among the workers.