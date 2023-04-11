Close
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Appoints New Director-General Of UAQ Municipality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Director-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality.

Emiri Decree No. 3 of 2023 stipulated the appointment of Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali as Director-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality.

The Decree, which takes effect from the date of its issuance, shall be published in the Official Gazette.

