Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today attended the graduation ceremony of his sons, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Smart Government Department, and Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, from City, University of London.

Both graduates earned master's degrees with distinction in International Political Economy.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his great happiness at the graduation of his sons, Sheikh Saqr and Sheikh Hamid, from City, University of London.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mansour Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, along several senior officials.