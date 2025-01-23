Open Menu

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Attends Graduation Of His Sons

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today attended the graduation ceremony of his sons, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Smart Government Department, and Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, from City, University of London.

Both graduates earned master's degrees with distinction in International Political Economy.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his great happiness at the graduation of his sons, Sheikh Saqr and Sheikh Hamid, from City, University of London.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mansour Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, along several senior officials.

Related Topics

UAE London Rashid United Kingdom Saud From Government

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

8 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

19 minutes ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

19 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

19 minutes ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

20 minutes ago
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate cris ..

Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025

20 minutes ago
 Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al ..

Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra

20 minutes ago
 M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innov ..

M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare

20 minutes ago
 ‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,51 ..

‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on Apri ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15

21 minutes ago
 GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Afri ..

GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East