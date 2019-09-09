UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Condoles King Salman On Death Of Prince Faisal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince Faisal

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Jliwy Al Saud.

In the cable, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain extended his heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain also dispatched a similar cable of condolences to the Saudi King.

