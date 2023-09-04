UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated the Emirati people on the safe return of astronaut Sultan Al Nyadi from the longest Arab space mission.

Sheikh Saud called on UAE youth to be the supportive force for such programmes that raise the country's flag in the field of space science. The Ruler also extended thanks to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre for their efforts that led to the success of this historic mission.