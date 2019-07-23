UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Congratulates Egyptian President On 'Revolution Day'

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on 'Revolution Day'

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, on the occasion of his country's Revolution Day, which is observed on 23rd July.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar message to the Egyptian President, on the occasion.

