Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:15 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 24th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on the occasion.

