Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on successful surgery

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a message to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on the successful surgery he underwent.

In his message, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his sincere wishes to the Kuwaiti Emir for a speedy recovery and continuous good health.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar congratulatory message to the Emir of Kuwait.