Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Congratulates King Of Bahrain On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:15 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 16th December.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion.

