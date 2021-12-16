UrduPoint.com

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Congratulates King Of Bahrain On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:30 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere congratulations to the King of Bahrain, wishing him good health and the government and people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rashid Progress Bahrain Saud Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

19 minutes ago
 79 corona patients admitted at Peshawar teaching h ..

79 corona patients admitted at Peshawar teaching hospitals

1 minute ago
 Security Guarantees Proposals Handover to US Is St ..

Security Guarantees Proposals Handover to US Is Step Towards Substantive Dialogu ..

1 minute ago
 APS tragedy united nation against terrorism: Barri ..

APS tragedy united nation against terrorism: Barrister Saif

1 minute ago
 Nation pays tribute to APS martyrs: Farrukh

Nation pays tribute to APS martyrs: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 PTI government introduced legislation to protect ..

PTI government introduced legislation to protect journalists rights: Fawad

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.