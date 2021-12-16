Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere congratulations to the King of Bahrain, wishing him good health and the government and people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion.