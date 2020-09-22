UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

Tue 22nd September 2020

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) HH.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 90th National Day, observed on 23rd September.

Sheikh Saud wished King Salman good health and well-being, and progress and prosperity to Saudi Arabia and its people.

The Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler also dispatched a similar letter to Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

HH.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent similar messages to the Saudi King and Crown Prince, on the occasion.

