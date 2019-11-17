Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 49th National Day, which is observed on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain also dispatched a similar message to Sultan Qaboos, on the occasion.