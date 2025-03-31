Open Menu

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Mourns Passing Of His Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has mourned the passing of his mother, Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi, who passed away today.

The Ruler’s Court has declared three days of official mourning starting today.

Funeral prayers will be held today following Dhuhr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Raas, Umm Al Qaiwain.

