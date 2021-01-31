Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has offered his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Saud asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent similar message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.