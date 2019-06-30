UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Offers Condolences On Death Of Abdullah Al Shurafa's Wife

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death of Abdullah Al Shurafa's wife

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, have offered their condolences to Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor at the Diwan of the Ruler of Ajman, on the death of his wife.

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler and Sheikh Nahyan expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and citizens also offered their condolences.

Related Topics

Ajman Wife Rashid Saud Family

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

52 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

1 hour ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

1 hour ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Department of Government Relations delegat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.