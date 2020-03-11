UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Offers Condolences To Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:15 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulaziz and asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to the Al Saud family.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent similar message expressing their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

