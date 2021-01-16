Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has expressed his condolences to Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, over the death of Sheikha Fadhaa Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

In his message, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched a similar message of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.