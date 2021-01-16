UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Offers Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:45 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has expressed his condolences to Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, over the death of Sheikha Fadhaa Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

In his message, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched a similar message of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.

Related Topics

Kuwait Rashid Saud

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

4 minutes ago

Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza to umpure South Africa tests

6 minutes ago

Pakistan and South Africa set to resume Test rival ..

12 minutes ago

‘Can’t take action against Nawaz Sharif on ord ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the State Security Depa ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,432 new COVID-19 cases, 3,118 reco ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.