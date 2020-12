Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Umm Al Qaiwain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in paradise and to grant his family solace and patience.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched a similar cable to King of Bahrain.