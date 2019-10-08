Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Saudi King on death of royal

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his condolences on the death of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the message, Sheikh Saud also asked Allah to show his mercy and grant her the highest paradise.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also dispatched a similar message to the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent messages expressing his sympathies to the Saudi King and Prince.