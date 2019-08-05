UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Pardons Prisoners

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners from penal and correctional facilities in the emirate for good conduct considerations, in addition to deporting foreigners back to their home countries in enforcement of relevant court judgments, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate healthily and positively back into society.

The noble gesture comes within the framework of H.H. Sheikh Saud's keenness to provide the prisoners a chance to start a new chapter in life, bring joy to their families, and help reintegrate them into society.

