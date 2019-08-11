Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 11th August 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, this morning received Eid Al Adha well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The visitors wished them well and for further progress and pride to the UAE and its people under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also received Eid Al Adha greetings from Sheikhs, key officials in the government and private sector departments, top military and police officials, dignitaries, diplomats, citizens and residents.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.