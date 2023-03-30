UrduPoint.com

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Wednesday received Ramadan well-wishers at his palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Sheikh Saud received Ramadan greetings from Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and a number of Sheikhs, Chairmen and Heads of government departments in the country; dignitaries; and businesspersons, who congratulated him on the occasion of the Holy Month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE and other Muslim and Arab nations.

A number of Sheikhs, heads of departments and top officials attended the reception.

