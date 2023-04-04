UrduPoint.com

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 01:15 AM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Monday received Ramadan well-wishers at his palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the twelfth Day of the holy month.

Sheikh Saud received Ramadan greetings from Sheikhs, ministers, chairmen and heads of government departments in the country; dignitaries; and businesspersons, who congratulated him on the occasion of the Holy Month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE and other Muslim and Arab nations.

A number of sheikhs, heads of departments and top officials attended the reception.

