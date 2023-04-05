Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Tuesday received Ramadan well-wishers at his palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the thirteenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Saud received Ramadan greetings from sheikhs, chairmen and heads of government departments in the country; dignitaries; and businesspersons, who congratulated him on the occasion of the Holy Month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE and other Muslim and Arab nations.

A number of sheikhs, heads of departments and top officials attended the reception.

Related Topics

UAE Rashid Progress Saud Muslim From Government Top Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission ..

Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission 'Unacceptable' - Spokesperson

42 minutes ago
 Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

42 minutes ago
 UN chief seeks global efforts to safeguard people ..

UN chief seeks global efforts to safeguard people from mines

42 minutes ago
 Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges

53 minutes ago
 Trump surrenders to authorities to face criminal c ..

Trump surrenders to authorities to face criminal charges, amid high security

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.