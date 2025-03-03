Open Menu

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sunday received Ramadan well-wishers at his palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud received Ramadan greetings from the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Abdulla Saif AlNuaimi; Khaled AlZaabi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai and Northern Emirates; andConsul-General of Qatar in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Saeed Ali Alhajri, who all congratulated him on the occasion of the Holy Month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE and other Muslim and Arab nations.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also received greetings from Sheikhs, chairmen and heads of government departments in the country; dignitaries; and businesspersons. A number of sheikhs, heads of departments and top officials attended the reception.

