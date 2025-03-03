Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sunday received Ramadan well-wishers at his palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
H.H.
Sheikh Saud received Ramadan greetings from the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Abdulla Saif AlNuaimi; Khaled AlZaabi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai and Northern Emirates; andConsul-General of Qatar in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Saeed Ali Alhajri, who all congratulated him on the occasion of the Holy Month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE and other Muslim and Arab nations.
H.H. Sheikh Saud also received greetings from Sheikhs, chairmen and heads of government departments in the country; dignitaries; and businesspersons. A number of sheikhs, heads of departments and top officials attended the reception.
Recent Stories
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
More Stories From Middle East
-
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers6 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar36 minutes ago
-
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ITB Berlin51 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign1 hour ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council3 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for fair water resource management3 hours ago
-
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 2013 hours ago
-
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm5 hours ago
-
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy7 hours ago
-
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key developments across emi ..7 hours ago