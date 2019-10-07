UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Receives Saudi Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:45 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today received at the Emiri Court, Turki bin Abdullah Aldakhil, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, who came to greet him on the occasion of assuming his duties as ambassador to the UAE.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain welcomed the Saudi ambassador and wished him success in his efforts to deepen bilateral ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The Saudi Ambassador conveyed to Sheikh Saud Al Mu'alla the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and the country's Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

His Highness reciprocated his greetings to the Saudi leaders, wishing the Saudi people continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong relations the two countries enjoy and ways of enhancing cooperation at all levels to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Aldakhil expressed his delight at meeting His Highness Sheikh Saud, praising the progress witnessed by the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain, in particular. He also gifted His Highness a painting of the Saudi King.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and officials.

