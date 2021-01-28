UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Sends Cable Of Condolences To Saudi King On Death Of Mother Of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Khalid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends cable of condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his cable, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar cable to the Saudi King.

