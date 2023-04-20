Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory cable to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Saud also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also sent messages of congratulations to heads of state across Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them, and their peoples, good health, progress, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent similar Eid greetings and congratulatory messages to the UAE leadership, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, and heads of Arab and Islamic nations.