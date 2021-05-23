Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 23rd May 2021 (WAM) - The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, announced the death of Sheikha Shamsa bin Majid, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla and the mother of Sheikh bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, who passed away this evening.

The Ruler’s Court has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. It also announced an official morning of three days, beginning on Monday.

The funeral prayers will be performed tomorrow morning at the Shaikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla in Al Ras area of Umm Al Qaiwain.