Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Shamsi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 15th February 2020 (WAM) - The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has announced the death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid bin Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, who passed away on Saturday.

The funeral prayer will be performed at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque in Umm Al Qaiwain today after Al Dhuhr prayer.