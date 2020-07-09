UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler’s Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away on Thursday in the United Kingdom.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain for three days beginning from the time of arrival of the deceased's body and performing the funeral prayer.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla expressed heartfelt condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and to Al Qawasims on the death of Sheikh Ahmed, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Rashid United Kingdom Saud Prayer Family From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan govt to up-grade 39 inter-colleges

13 minutes ago

DIG training visits PTS Sub Campus Buner

13 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal directs to resolve issues of people

13 minutes ago

Tiger will play first PGA event since shutdown at ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.