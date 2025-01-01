Umm Al Qaiwain welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks, events

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain welcomed 2025 with a variety of events and dazzling fireworks displays along the Al Khor Waterfront, attended by large crowds of residents and visitors.

The events, organised by the Department of Tourism and Archaeology - Umm Al Qaiwain, featured a wide range of entertainment activities, including musical performances, children's activities, and food trucks, further establishing Umm Al Qaiwain as a premier destination for nature and outdoor enthusiasts in the UAE.

The fireworks displays remain a key attraction for tourists of various nationalities, contributing to the local economy and highlighting the emirate on both regional and international levels.