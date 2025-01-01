Open Menu

Umm Al Qaiwain Welcomes 2025 With Spectacular Fireworks, Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Umm Al Qaiwain welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks, events

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain welcomed 2025 with a variety of events and dazzling fireworks displays along the Al Khor Waterfront, attended by large crowds of residents and visitors.

The events, organised by the Department of Tourism and Archaeology - Umm Al Qaiwain, featured a wide range of entertainment activities, including musical performances, children's activities, and food trucks, further establishing Umm Al Qaiwain as a premier destination for nature and outdoor enthusiasts in the UAE.

The fireworks displays remain a key attraction for tourists of various nationalities, contributing to the local economy and highlighting the emirate on both regional and international levels.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lah ..

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore

16 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

30 minutes ago
 Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in ticke ..

Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

37 minutes ago
 Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

58 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

1 hour ago
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

1 hour ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East