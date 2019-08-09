UrduPoint.com
Umm Al Quwain Ruler To Perform Eid Al Adha Prayer At Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Fri 09th August 2019

Umm Al Quwain Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 9th August 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, will perform Eid Al Adha prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Umm Al Quwain.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and a large gathering of citizens and members of the Muslim community, will also perform Eid prayers alongside the Ruler.

Sheikh Saud will receive well-wishers at his palace after the prayer.

