Umm Al Quwain Tourism Department Launches Offers For Frontline Heroes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Umm Al Quwain tourism department launches offers for frontline heroes

UMM AL QUWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) The Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department has announced with the support of the Frontline Heroes Office the launch of exclusive offers and discounts for frontline professionals in the UAE.

The initiative - forged with the emirate’s strategic partners across the tourism sector - will run over a period of six months, starting from 17th November, 2020.

A group of tourist and entertainment destinations in Umm Al Quwain launched programmes dedicated to frontline professionals, which include discounts for them and their families to enter a range of tourist facilities in the emirate, including Flamingo Beach Hotel, The Pearl Hotel, the Royal Residence Resort Umm Al Quwain and Barracuda Beach Resort.

In addition, heroes and their families will be provided with packages and discounts to Dreamland Water Park, Umm Al Quwain Marine Club, and Kite Beach Centre.

The offers will be available to frontline professionals registered in the database established by Frontline Heroes Office including healthcare practitioners, police, essential service providers, crisis managers, security and emergency service providers, humanitarian agencies, sterilisation personnel and volunteers.

Meera Al Mehrezi, Director of the Tourism Department at the Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department, emphasised the department’s keenness to collaborate with the Frontline Heroes Office and provide support to professionals in appreciation of their contributions and tireless efforts in preserving the health and safety of the UAE society.

Through this initiative, the department aims to support frontline professionals, show appreciation of their efforts in protecting the UAE community, and continue to provide initiatives in the future that would directly support them and their families.

Frontline heroes supporting the UAE’s response to COVID-19 should check with their employers to confirm that they are registered with the Frontline Heroes Office. They can contact Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department on 067656665 to learn more about the vast range of offers and benefits.

