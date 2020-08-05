UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN ‘actively Assisting’ In Aftermath Of Huge Beirut Explosions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:15 AM

UN ‘actively assisting’ in aftermath of huge Beirut explosions

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The United Nations has said that it is "actively assisting" in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut on Tuesday, leaving dozens dead and thousands wounded, among them some UN naval peacekeepers.

A statement from a UN spokesperson said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in the capital.

 The UN chief wished a speedy recovery to the injured, including several UN personnel working in Lebanon.

News reports suggest that along with dozens of deaths, perhaps several thousand people were injured in the massive blasts, which sent shockwaves across the bustling city of Beirut, bursting out windows and shaking buildings. The cause of the explosions has not yet been confirmed.

"The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time and is actively assisting in the response to this incident," Guterres said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead United Nations Beirut Lebanon From Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

8 hours ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

13 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.