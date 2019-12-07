UN Alliance of Civilisations, Higher Committee of Human Fraternity explore cooperation to promote 'Document of Human Fraternity'

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations, UNAOC, met on Friday at the UN headquarters, Muhammad Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, a group of religious leaders, educational scholars and cultural leaders from across the world, to explore prospects of cooperation between the two sides and the group’s long-term vision.

Moratinos said the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres had decided to circulate the ''Document of Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together'', signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi, during the historic Papal visit on February 4th, 2019, to the 194-member states of the UN so they can benefit from its principles and values as one of the most valuable documents on human fraternity issued in the modern time.

He expressed his delight at cooperation between the two sides and voiced his interest in the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the first major project of the Committee that embraces a mosque, church and synagogue in one place, bringing faiths together and sending a message of unity to the world.

The UNAOC representative noted that such inter-faith impactful projects contribute to bringing followers of different religions closer, and creating a friendly environment for peaceful coexistence, acceptance and mutual respect.

He thanked the UAE leadership for supporting and promoting the Abrahamic Family House project.

The HCHF Secretary-General said the committee's meeting with the UN Secretary-General last Wednesday marked the starting point for the UN-HCHF cooperation, stressing the importance of collaboration with the UNAOC to implement the objectives of the document.

The purpose of the HCHF is to inspire peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths, backgrounds, and nationalities across the world. The Committee will act on the aspirations outlined in the Document of Human Fraternity by holding meetings with religious leaders, heads of international organizations, and others to encourage actions that will create a more peaceful world for all humankind.