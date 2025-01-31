UN appeals for $500 million to address global human rights needs

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has launched an appeal to raise $500 million for 2025 to address global human rights needs.

Speaking in Geneva today, Türk stated that the UN Human Rights Office has supported countries, national institutions, regional bodies, the broader UN system, and the private sector in improving their performance by integrating human rights into their work.

He highlighted that up to 2,000 personnel operating in 92 countries carried out approximately 11,000 human rights monitoring missions and observed nearly 1,000 trials. He added that 95 partners, including 67 UN member states, contributed to the office’s efforts and expressed hope for their continued commitment in 2025.

Türk noted that the office will strengthen these essential efforts by bringing together governments, civil society, the private sector, philanthropic organisations, the scientific community, and academia, among others.

He pointed out that while the office also sought US$500 million last year, only US$269 million was raised -- four percent less than in 2023. Türk emphasised that human rights are a low-cost, high-impact investment, crucial for mobilising people towards peace, security, sustainable development, and fostering social cohesion based on the contributions of every individual.