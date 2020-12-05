UrduPoint.com
UN Appeals To Governments To Promote Volunteering, Support Volunteer Efforts

Sat 05th December 2020

UN appeals to governments to promote volunteering, support volunteer efforts

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) As the world observes International Volunteer Day, IVD, today, the UN appeals to all governments to promote volunteering, support volunteer efforts and recognise volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Every year on 5 December, the world observes International Volunteer Day. This year's theme is ''Together We Can Through Volunteering''.

''This year, we are highlighting the important contributions of volunteers to the response to COVID-19,'' said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, in his message for the IVD 2020.

''Volunteers deserve our heartfelt thanks.'' ''Around the world, volunteers have been assisting vulnerable groups, correcting misinformation, educating children, providing essential services to the elderly, and supporting front-line health workers.

As we gradually recover from the pandemic, volunteers will have a key role to play in accelerating the transition to green, inclusive and just economies,'' Guterres added.

Indeed, he stressed, volunteering is the backbone of our societies.

''Often working with the United Nations, volunteers build a sense of togetherness. They strengthen social cohesion. And they help to protect communities, especially by reaching those most at need.'' International Volunteer Day on 5 December was designated by the United Nations in 1985 as an international observance day to celebrate the power and potential of volunteerism.

