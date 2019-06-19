UN Association in UAE launches ‘Innovative Youth Solutions SDGs Challenges’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The United Nations Association in the UAE has launched its inaugural initiative, the "Innovative Youth Solutions SDGs Challenges" comprising a competition titled "SDGs of Summer", which will involve UAE students devising and presenting innovative solutions to meet the United Nations, UN, Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Held in cooperation with the UAE SDGs and the Food Security team, it seeks to educate citizens on the work of the UN in meeting its SDGs, and forms part of the UAE leadership’s dedicated approach to the "Global Goals" mandate, the 17 SDGs adopted by the member states of the UN under its 2030 Agenda.

The competition will culminate with an "SDGs Solutions Briefing" and an award ceremony, where prizes and certificates will be presented, according to a press release issued by the office of the Minister of State.

The programme, which began on 1st June, 2019, will run until 17th August, 2019, with the solutions briefings as follows: June (Sacrifice) SDG 2 No Hunger-solutions briefing on 6th July, July (Selflessness) SDG 1 No Poverty-solutions briefing on 20th July, and in August (Sunshine!) SDG 3 Health and Well-being-solutions briefing on 17th August.

Each challenge requires student teams comprising up to six members to determine which aspect of the monthly SDG, they will zero in on to forge viable solutions.

Ten teams will be selected by a "Special SDGs Challenge Committee" to present their solutions in 10 minutes through any method they believe will best impress the panel of judges at each of the solutions briefings.

Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of State for Food Security, said, "With climate change threatening crop growth and an increasing global population that is projected to reach 9.7 billion people by 2050, there is no bigger challenge for the world than ensuring food security. The UAE Office of Food Security is delighted to support the "SDGs of Summer" activity, an extremely worthy initiative that raises awareness of the importance of finding food production methods that are sustainable."

"By supporting the national effort and creating original, collaborative youth activities, we aim to make a difference for the greater good by engaging young UAE citizens in the global crises solutions process, while enabling an insight into the work of the United Nations," Lisa La Bonte, Secretary-General, said.

The registration for the SDG 2 challenge will remain open until 22nd June, 2019.