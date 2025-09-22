Open Menu

UN, AU, EU Leaders Pledge Joint Push For Peace, Development In Africa

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 09:45 PM

UN, AU, EU leaders pledge joint push for peace, development in Africa

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to peace and sustainable development in Africa, pledging deeper cooperation to end conflicts, support stability and tackle global challenges from debt to climate change.

Meeting at UN Headquarters in New York on the margins of the General Assembly high-level week on Sunday, the leaders of the three organisations issued a joint communiqué after their sixth trilateral meeting.

They reiterated their support for multilateralism as “the most effective way to address today’s challenges,” stressing adherence to the UN Charter and voiced concern over rising disregard for international humanitarian law and human rights worldwide.

Looking ahead, the UN, AU and EU said they would deepen trilateral cooperation to advance African-led solutions to peace and security challenges.

They highlighted Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as guiding frameworks and noted preparations for the AU-EU Summit in Angola this November.

The leaders emphasised financing as a key priority, calling for full implementation of the Sevilla Commitment to unlock investment, address debt burdens and reform multilateral development banks. They also warned that climate-induced disruptions are hitting vulnerable communities hardest, urging ambitious commitments at COP30 in Brazil this November.

Marking the 25th anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, they reaffirmed their commitment to advancing women’s leadership and participation in peacebuilding.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Resolution United Nations European Union New York Brazil Angola September November Women Sunday From Sevilla

Recent Stories

Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years i ..

Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case

59 minutes ago
 UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formati ..

UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups

1 hour ago
 Congress slams Modi govt’s Palestine policy as � ..

Congress slams Modi govt’s Palestine policy as ‘shameful, moral cowardice’

1 hour ago
 In-laws torture woman, case registered

In-laws torture woman, case registered

1 hour ago
 Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel ..

Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi

1 hour ago
 Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in ..

Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in Punjab

1 hour ago
Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's sma ..

Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model

1 hour ago
 Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

1 hour ago
 Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP ..

Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly

1 hour ago
 27th ICOM General Conference to transform global m ..

27th ICOM General Conference to transform global museum dialogue

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality, NEA launch Project Management ..

Dubai Municipality, NEA launch Project Management Experts Programme

2 hours ago
 Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Sau ..

Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East