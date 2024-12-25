Open Menu

UN Chief 'alarmed' About Worsening Food Security In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:45 AM

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed concern about the escalating food insecurity in Sudan, warning of famine conditions in several areas amid the conflict.

"The Secretary-General is alarmed by the rapidly worsening food security situation in Sudan, as access to food and nutrition for millions of people across the country continues to deteriorate according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)," spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said in a statement.

Saying that the "latest report by the IPC's Famine Review Committee indicates that famine conditions are present in at least five locations in Sudan," the statement indicated displacement camps in North Darfur and the western Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan as areas of risk.

Additionally, five other areas are deemed at risk of famine in the coming months, according to the IPC.

Stressing that "more than 24.6 million people in Sudan-over half the population-face high levels of acute food insecurity" with the conflict, the statement further noted that "ongoing fighting and restrictions on the movement of relief supplies and personnel continue to imperil aid operations."

Guterres renewed "his call for the parties to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained access so that humanitarian assistance and staff can reach people in need wherever they are."

Related Topics

United Nations Sudan Million

Recent Stories

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security i ..

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

2 minutes ago
 Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tu ..

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

47 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on ..

Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities

1 hour ago
 Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

1 hour ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

1 hour ago
 UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts worksho ..

UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..

2 hours ago
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf y ..

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth

2 hours ago
 UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

3 hours ago
 148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

3 hours ago
 Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

3 hours ago
 AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accid ..

AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

3 hours ago
 NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmi ..

NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East