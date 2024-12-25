UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed concern about the escalating food insecurity in Sudan, warning of famine conditions in several areas amid the conflict.

"The Secretary-General is alarmed by the rapidly worsening food security situation in Sudan, as access to food and nutrition for millions of people across the country continues to deteriorate according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)," spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said in a statement.

Saying that the "latest report by the IPC's Famine Review Committee indicates that famine conditions are present in at least five locations in Sudan," the statement indicated displacement camps in North Darfur and the western Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan as areas of risk.

Additionally, five other areas are deemed at risk of famine in the coming months, according to the IPC.

Stressing that "more than 24.6 million people in Sudan-over half the population-face high levels of acute food insecurity" with the conflict, the statement further noted that "ongoing fighting and restrictions on the movement of relief supplies and personnel continue to imperil aid operations."

Guterres renewed "his call for the parties to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained access so that humanitarian assistance and staff can reach people in need wherever they are."