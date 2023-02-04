UN chief calls for building ‘alliance of peace’ on International Day of Human Fraternity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) NEW YORK, 4th February 2023, (WAM) – On the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed on Saturday, the UN chief called for renewed commitment to forge an “alliance of peace” amid a surge in hate speech, sectarianism and strife.

The International Day of Human Fraternity celebrates the values that “are the glue that hold our human family together” - compassion, religious understanding, and mutual respect, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

“These values underwrite peace, yet all over the world, they are being eroded by deepening divides, widening inequalities and growing despair and by surging hate speech, sectarianism and strife,” he continued.

The Secretary-General pointed to a model for interfaith harmony and human solidarity: the declaration “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together”, co-signed by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi on 4th February, 2019.

“Let us all take inspiration and renew our commitment to stand together as one human family,” he said. “Together, let us build an alliance of peace, rich in diversity, equal in dignity and rights, united in solidarity.”

On December 21, 2020, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution – co-sponsored by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt – proclaiming 4th February as the International Day of Human Fraternity, inviting all Member States and international organisations to observe the International Day of Human Fraternity annually.

In adopting the resolution, Member States also recognised the valuable contribution of people of all religions or beliefs to humanity and the contribution that dialogue among all religious groups can make towards improved awareness and understanding of the common values shared by all humankind.