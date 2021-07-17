UN chief calls on the international community to drive forward efforts to achieve accountability and justice for all

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) On the Day of International Criminal Justice, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged States to ratify the Rome Statute, and call on the international community to drive forward efforts to achieve accountability and justice for all.

''Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statue, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, which aims to end impunity for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community. Accountability for these crimes is central to our global commitment to peace, security, human rights and fundamental freedoms,'' Guterres said in message of the Day.

''The United Nations has been committed to the International Criminal Court from the outset, based on our belief in the importance of international criminal justice, of which the Court is a pillar.

The International Criminal Court has delivered important judgments, demonstrating that the perpetrators of grave crimes, including sexual and gender-based crimes, will face justice.

The International Criminal Court is just one element of the international justice system, which encompasses other courts, tribunals and non-judicial mechanisms.

''Today, as we reflect on the suffering of all victims and survivors of grave crimes, I encourage all States to ratify the Rome Statute, and call on the international community to drive forward efforts to achieve accountability and justice for all,'' he added.

The Day is observed every year on July 17 to recognise the efforts of the international justice system and strengthen it. The day also promotes the rights of the victims, support for justice, preventing crime, and bringing peace, security, and well-being to the world. This day is also known as the Day of International Criminal Justice to fight against impunity and bring justice for the victims of war crimes, humanity, and genocide. It was on June 1, 2010, that the Assembly of State Parties declared to celebrate it as the Day of International Criminal Justice.