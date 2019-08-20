UN Chief Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack In Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:00 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the horrific 17 August terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul, claiming the lives of 63 people and injuring over 180.
In a statement, the UN chief expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the government and people of Afghanistan.