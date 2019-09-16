UN Chief condemns drone attack on two Saudi Aramco facilities

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the drone attack on two Aramco facilities in Abqaiq city and the Hijra Khurais village in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Guterres, he said that "the Secretary-General condemns Saturday’s attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", and "calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions, and to comply at all times with International Humanitarian Law."