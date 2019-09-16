UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Condemns Drone Attack On Two Saudi Aramco Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

UN Chief condemns drone attack on two Saudi Aramco facilities

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the drone attack on two Aramco facilities in Abqaiq city and the Hijra Khurais village in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Guterres, he said that "the Secretary-General condemns Saturday’s attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", and "calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions, and to comply at all times with International Humanitarian Law."

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Oil Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

Northern make spirited reply against Khyber Pakhtu ..

13 minutes ago

Career-best unbeaten 249 by Abid Ali

20 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 8 Big 6.6”HD+ display brings an exce ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to open Kartarpur corridor in N ..

21 minutes ago

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Court Rules Participant in Moscow Unauthor ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.