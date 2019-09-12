UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Condemns Netanyahu's Plan To Annex Parts Of West Bank

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his concern over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stated intention to annex the Jordan Valley and the adjacent northern Dead Sea in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu promised to annex the territories if he got re-elected this September 17th, as a first step to apply Israeli's sovereignty over all settlements and other areas in the West Bank.

In a statement, Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said such steps, if implemented, would constitute a serious violation of international law.

"They would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations and regional peace, while severely undermining the viability of the two-State solution," he concluded.

