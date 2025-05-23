UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) UN chief Antonio Guterres today decried the "teaspoon of aid" Israel has authorised for Gaza, emphasising that a "flood of assistance is required."

He again signalled the UN's refusal to join a new US-backed distribution plan.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres stressed, "Without rapid, reliable, safe, and sustained aid access, more people will die – and the long-term consequences on the entire population will be profound."

The UN and its partners have a plan to get the aid needed into Gaza, he said.

"The supplies – 160,000 pallets, enough to fill nearly 9,000 trucks – are waiting," Guterres said. “This is my appeal for life-saving aid for the long-suffering people of Gaza: Let's do it right. And let's do it right away.”