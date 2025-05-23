UN Chief Decries 'teaspoon' Of Aid For Gaza; Announces New Distribution Plan
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 10:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) UN chief Antonio Guterres today decried the "teaspoon of aid" Israel has authorised for Gaza, emphasising that a "flood of assistance is required."
He again signalled the UN's refusal to join a new US-backed distribution plan.
Speaking to reporters, Guterres stressed, "Without rapid, reliable, safe, and sustained aid access, more people will die – and the long-term consequences on the entire population will be profound."
The UN and its partners have a plan to get the aid needed into Gaza, he said.
"The supplies – 160,000 pallets, enough to fill nearly 9,000 trucks – are waiting," Guterres said. “This is my appeal for life-saving aid for the long-suffering people of Gaza: Let's do it right. And let's do it right away.”
Recent Stories
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with outstanding participants of ‘Al Nokhba’ Progr ..
Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of 10 strategic MoUs between Ajman governme ..
PPP takes initiative for education, skills promotion of women in Malakand
ECP holds workshop to boost electoral transparency, engage media & civil society
4000 teachers' promotion link training to begin in June
Three terrorists killed, 6 escape after encounter with CTD Punjab
May 31 deadline for seeking NOC for hides collection
Robber killed in encounter in Sundar area
25 motorbikes handed over to Jamshoro vaccinators to boost vaccine coverage
Minister Wattoo visits Mohmand Dam, construction work begins
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan5 minutes ago
-
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot20 minutes ago
-
UNRWA: Aid going into Gaza now needle in haystack35 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with outstanding participants of ‘Al Nokhba’ Programme1 hour ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of 10 strategic MoUs between Ajman government, Chongqing Munici ..1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals agenda of Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exh ..2 hours ago
-
Rain, winds, lightning strikes kill 45 in India2 hours ago
-
SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to support smart transformation2 hours ago
-
Digital Dubai concludes successful participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin2 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New York with leaders of institutions, media leaders in ..2 hours ago
-
Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankfurt with remarkable success, promising strategic p ..2 hours ago
-
ICAO Aviation Climate Week to explore insights, solutions on latest developments on environmental to ..2 hours ago